A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money U.S.WND MEDIA
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

News anchor fired from ABC for what he was allegedly caught on hot mic saying

Johnathan Jones, The Western Journal By Johnathan Jones, The Western Journal
Published May 16, 2023 at 9:12pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

An anchor with New York City’s ABC affiliate was abruptly fired earlier this month after a hot mic allegedly caught him using a four-letter while he referred to a female colleague.

The word did not make it on the air, but it did reportedly lead to the anchor’s termination.

Page Six reported WABC-TV host Ken Rosato made a disparaging comment about fellow anchor Shirleen Allicot during a broadcast.

The outlet reported that the longtime host of the city’s “Eyewitness News This Morning" was “immediately” terminated after he “called her a c**t” on a hot mic.

Insiders at the network told Page Six that upon using the four-letter word, Rosato was “immediately let go” by management.

TRENDING: Trump on CNN: Mission accomplished

WABC-TV has not confirmed Rosato’s termination.

Additionally, the host has not commented publicly on the matter and denied requests for comment.

It was initially claimed he had used a racial slur while referring to Allicot but a representative for Rosato told Page Six that was untrue.

“Being fired for any racial slur is 100 percent inaccurate and untrue,” the person said. “Ken Rosato had a benchmark of 20 years at WABC of supporting all equality.”

Do you watch local TV news?

Station staffers were reportedly informed that Rosato would not return to the network but were not told what word he had used.

Rosato’s final tweet was posted on May 2:

On Twitter that same day, the veteran tagged Allicot:

Rosato was also active on Instagram until three weeks ago.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ken Rosato (@kenrosatoabc7)


He posed with Allicot in a short Instagram video he posted six weeks ago:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ken Rosato (@kenrosatoabc7)


On his LinkedIn page, Rosato says he began at WABC-TV in the year 2003 after he spent a year with New York City’s FOX affiliate WNYW-TV.

Rosato was also the news director of WLNY-TV in New York beginning in 1996.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×