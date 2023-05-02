A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health Money Politics U.S.WEED THE PEOPLE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Next in line to Democrat governor resigns over marijuana side hustle

'My secretary of state salary isn't enough to make ends meet'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 2, 2023 at 5:54pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Shemia Fagan (Courtesy Shemia Fagan campaign)

Shemia Fagan (Courtesy Shemia Fagan campaign)

(USA TODAY) -- Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is stepping down amid calls for her resignation after she took a lucrative cannabis consulting job at the same time her office is conducting an audit of the state's cannabis industry.

Fagan signed a contract with private marijuana company Veriede Holding and was receiving $10,000 a month – and would have received $30,000 in bonuses – for "successful acquisition of license(s)" Veriede and its affiliates obtained outside of Oregon or New Mexico, according to the contract. One of the owners of the company also donated about $30,000 to Fagan's campaign fund.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Gov. Tina Kotek on Friday called for the Oregon Government Ethics Commission to investigate Fagan's actions and for the Department of Justice to look at the cannabis audit. The secretary of state is first in the line of succession for governor, meaning Fagan would have stepped in as governor if Tina Kotek vacated the position for any reason.

TRENDING: Yes, RFK Jr. is a threat to Joe Biden

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Next in line to Democrat governor resigns over marijuana side hustle
Police manhunt for 'dood' who used gay-pride flag to wipe his bottom
Jewish soldiers kept kosher in Roman Army while helping destroy Temple, study says
DEMOCRATS urge fellow Dem Sen. Dianne Feinstein to quit
Dow tumbles more than 300 as banking sector worries reignite before Fed rate decision
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×