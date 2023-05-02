Next in line to Democrat governor resigns over marijuana side hustle

(USA TODAY) -- Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is stepping down amid calls for her resignation after she took a lucrative cannabis consulting job at the same time her office is conducting an audit of the state's cannabis industry.

Fagan signed a contract with private marijuana company Veriede Holding and was receiving $10,000 a month – and would have received $30,000 in bonuses – for "successful acquisition of license(s)" Veriede and its affiliates obtained outside of Oregon or New Mexico, according to the contract. One of the owners of the company also donated about $30,000 to Fagan's campaign fund.

Gov. Tina Kotek on Friday called for the Oregon Government Ethics Commission to investigate Fagan's actions and for the Department of Justice to look at the cannabis audit. The secretary of state is first in the line of succession for governor, meaning Fagan would have stepped in as governor if Tina Kotek vacated the position for any reason.

