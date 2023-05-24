Nietzsche's atheist delusion is destroying the West

Read Hanne's The Herland Report.

Economic suicide and social downturn now color the depressive cultural mood. Allegations of corruption at the highest levels in politics create further distrust in the so-called democratic political system. Greed and selfishness are everywhere. Many now question how it is possible for Western stability and prosperity to so dramatically disintegrate before our very eyes. Yet, the slow dismantling of the Founding Fathers' values has been ongoing for at least a hundred years, with leading atheist philosophers at the forefront.

For example, take the moral philosopher Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche (1844-1900). He was among those who vehemently opposed Christian values such as modesty, self-restraint, honesty, God-fearing faithfulness and trustworthiness – the very core ideals that made Western civilization great in history.

In Christian philosophy, evil is closely interlinked to selfishness as a characteristic of humans who only care about their own well-being, and disregard their action's harmful and destructive effects on others. Yet, according to Nietzsche, God never existed and thus never created the universe. Therefore, there is no need to respect the natural laws Christianity states governs the universe, nor adhere to virtues such as humility, honor and sexual self-control. The inevitable sign that the world is developing toward more enlightenment is the abolition of Christian morality, according to Nietzsche: Man created God and will also be the source of God's destruction.

It is hard to come closer to the satanic vision of the revolt against God's supremacy than Nietzschean thought. This was a man who was brought up in a Christian home, his father the local priest, yet he became a front-runner for the legitimization of selfishness, promiscuity and instability for the coming generations. In "Beyond Good and Evil," he dramatically stated that religion develops a slavish mentality, advocating for "the death of God" and freedom from the constraints of the conscience. He wished to kill the ideas that God and the metaphysical realm exist and that the Almighty observes the world, awaiting the judgment on those who trespass against others. Nietzsche says that the very heart of "religious cruelty" is the demanding of men that they give their lives to God. His contempt for the idea that we are to give our lives for one another, in love, just as Christ loved us first, is remarkable reading. For example, the ascetic or contemplative monk, who gives his all to serve human kind in prayer and the quest for spiritual purity and vision, is described in a sharply condescending way.

TRENDING: PhRMA, Pfizer funded LGBT index scoring hospitals for promoting gender ideology

Sexual faithfulness between man and woman in marriage is seen as cruelty, which is "devoid of humane feeling, inflicting pain and suffering," according to the Merriam-Webster definition. The insanity – Nietzsche also went mentally insane – is obvious: Marriage and love is devoid of humane feeling? To demand faithfulness is cruelty? One of society's foundational pillars, marriage and the family, is thereby cast aside as a cruel institution. It is cruelty against oneself to in any way practice self-restraint when it comes to sexual endeavors. Thus, Nietzsche defines how to destroy love and the bond of community within the family, the stability of children growing up, rendering humans to become devoid of loyalty, trustworthiness and good faith. Then, in an ultimate blasphemous sentence, Nietzsche curses the church: "What are these churches now if they are not the tombs and sepulchers of God?"

His deep resentment against traditional morality in support of a hedonistic lifestyle stems from the repulsion of God's natural order, which describes how to acquire peace of mind in a world of upheaval. This made Nietzsche one of the modern founding fathers of the destructive atheist revolution. In "Beyond Good and Evil," he further blasphemes God by statements such as: "In truth there was only one Christian and he died on the cross," thereby demonizing the entire Christian world of believers, rendering Jesus dead at the physical crucifixion. In "Thus Spoke Zarathustra," Zarathustra sums it up, as Nietzsche has him utter these diabolic words: "You have your way. I have my way. As for the right way, the correct way, and the only way, it does not exist."

Consequentially, hedonism and the pursuit of sexual pleasure in its every form becomes the goal of life. Nietzsche proudly declared that the human condition was meaningless, the world an existentially empty vacuum where each individual was left alone, without any hope for the afterlife. Nietzsche died of insanity in a mental hospital. His path to that madness is carefully described in his books, reeking with hatred toward Christianity. Yet, this man is hailed as a prominent philosopher of wisdom in today's Sodom and Gomorrah West. No wonder society is crumbling.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!