No. 1 in DVD sales 'Jesus Revolution' totally 'caught Hollywood off guard'

Film also totaled more than $50 million in box office sales

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 25, 2023 at 12:45pm
A new film opening Friday depicts the Jesus Revolution that swept the nation in the 1970s.

A new film opening Friday depicts the Jesus Revolution that swept the nation in the 1970s. (Kingdom Story Company / YouTube screen shot)

(MOVIE GUIDE) – "Jesus Revolution" soared to No. 1 in DVD and Blu-ray sales. In addition, the film reached number one on a separate Blu-ray only chart. The film totaled more than $50 million in box office sales and remained in the Top 10 for weeks.

The Co-director of "Jesus Revolution," Brent McCorkle, told Christian Headlines, “I think it caught Hollywood off guard that a drama, a little faith-based drama, did this.”

“I think it’s great for cinema, I think it’s great for the faith market,” he continued.

