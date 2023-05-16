I'll not be Biden's useful idiot – will you?

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

The past two years living under radicalized, extremist "progressive" policies have caused untold suffering for the citizens of this nation. Simply put, we have been betrayed.

Joe Biden may not be around for the coming catastrophic consequences, but Americans must wake up by refusing to be useful idiots anymore! The Bible offers hope to transform us ("An idiot will become intelligent," Job 11:12 NASB) if we go God's way.

Useful Idiots?

Leftist-leaning leaders have advanced their agenda to destroy traditional America because they lack a moral code and take advantage of the "useful idiot" tactic employed in other countries to manipulate the masses.

The term "useful idiot" is used to describe someone perceived as lacking discernment and being used to advance the agenda of a political movement. It also refers to a person propagandizing for a cause originating from a devious, ruthless source.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told us recently that "illegal immigration came down by more than 90% under the Biden administration." When correspondent Peter Doocy asked her where she got that statistic, she became antagonistic and cut him off.

She also told us America has had "over 200 mass shootings in 128 days; over 14,000 have died, and Republicans refuse to address the number one killer of kids in America!" The Associated Press countered, "There have been 22 mass shootings, and 115 people have died."

KJP is a "useful idiot" and expects us to be like her in passing propaganda along to others, believing as fact what is falsehood.

As they loosen more policies to expand the invasion of illegal immigrants into our nation, we discovered that the maniacal killer of five individuals (including a little child) outside Houston was another illegal alien (Honduran) who had been deported four times yet freely entered our country under "open borders" lawlessness that has brought 7 million illegal immigrants into America since Biden came into office.

Whether it's our economic collapse; border chaos; aggressive promotion of the LGBTQ agenda; transgender surgical abuse of our children; unrestricted abortion on demand till birth; out of control spending …"enough is enough!"

3 Reasons to Block Biden Running Again

1. Biden is a Pretender

Joe is confused, yet convinced he's doing a great job. He's disconnected from reality. Perceptive people and our enemies know he's weak and wobbly, cognitively impaired, carrying out his role more like an aging monarch than a leader addressing our vexing problems.

He gives scripted speeches. He's treated as royalty by the media, which covers for him because they're invested in his tenure. He rarely engages in interviews. He makes social appearances as a dignitary supported by handlers propping him up and covering for his many blunders and bumbling ways.

He practices for his teleprompter reading to sound official (wearing his bomber jacket and aviator sunglasses like Tom Cruise's "Maverick"), but when he regularly says embarrassing things, he doesn't process mentally to catch himself. Recently, as "Mr. Uniter" he gave the commencement address to black graduates at Howard University, telling them angrily that white supremacy is the No. 1 problem in America. What's he talking about?!

Rupert Murdoch, leader of Fox Network, Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, is 92. Dick Van Dyke is 97. Actor Clint Eastwood turns 93 at the end of May, and Robert De Niro turns 80, the latter just announcing he's dad to baby No. 7! Bernie Marcos, founder of Home Depot, is 93 and said recently, "Biden is the worst president in America's history."

2. He's a Pro-abortionist

Biden professes to be a devoted Roman Catholic. His religion, aligning with Scripture, prohibits killing an unborn baby in the womb. Our Christian duty is to see all life as sacred and defend it from womb to tomb.

Joe promotes taxpayer-funded abortion on demand for any reason at any time until the minute of birth! He aggressively advocates a federal law to guarantee abortion in total defiance of the Supreme Court decision reversing Roe v. Wade!

Joe is passionate to protect children – "stop gun violence and the killing of our children" – yet Catholic Saint Teresa stated, "The greatest destroyer of peace today is abortion because it is a war against the child – a direct killing of the innocent child."

God declares, "If you refrain to deliver [rescue] those who are drawn unto death, and those who are ready to be slain; if you say, 'Surely, we did not know this,' does not He who ponders the heart consider it?" (Proverbs 24:11-12).

3. He's a Purveyor of Perversion

Biden's spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre, just carried out something unprecedented at the White House. She honored Joe for promoting LGBTQ activism as she hailed "Lesbian Visibility Week." She highlighted her own "queer lifestyle," praising the lesbians flanking her, extolling the beauty and battles of LGBTQIA+ people while paying tribute to how they set the example for young people in America today.

Biden brazenly has promoted activities the Bible deems sexual perversion. Whether he's fully cognizant of what's going on or not, he gives approval to it all and has stocked his Cabinet and high-level positions with gays, lesbians, transgenders and their organizations like no other president in history.

Joe and Jill actively stand for sexual education that teaches children the LGBT agenda and risky sexual behavior. Joe pushes legislation that will coerce schools to either yield to transgender policy in sports, restrooms and locker rooms or forfeit federal funding (Title IX). He publicly states that "it's almost sinful" for any parent or guardian to stand in the way of a minor getting gender mutilation surgery while his wife says no books should be banned in schools!

As a professing "Christian," Biden knows that the sacred Scripture and Roman Catholic dogma reveal marriage is between one man and one woman; there are two genders – male and female; and parents – not the government – have the primary responsibility to train their children according to their values, not LGBTQ propaganda.

The Bible throughout condemns sexual perversion and lays out chilling consequences for those who practice what today is called "gay." Romans 1:18-32 describes in no uncertain terms the debauched characteristic of the ancient pagan world.

The definition of the verb "pervert" is "leading someone away from what is considered right, natural or acceptable." In our "woke" society where deceived and broken people "parade their sin as Sodom; they hide it not" (Isaiah 3:9) in month-long celebrations and everyday life, it's tragic that the leader of the free world is the baton-master at the front of the parade.

Here's the deal: We must refuse to listen to and let this man use us as useful idiots. As election season gets underway, may we awaken, pray and engage to see a turnaround in America before it's too late. (Go to Bullseyechallenge.com to watch 30 5-minute videos on today's hot button topics FREE.)

