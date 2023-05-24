Not in the black: Report warns Black Lives Matter deficit in the millions

Black Lives Matter, the corporation that uses the same name as the radical, rioting movement that caused billions of dollars in damage across America just summers ago, repeatedly has been questioned over its fundraising, and spending.

News leaked some months ago about multi-million-dollar mansions the organization was buying. Also there was news of massive salaries for founders' friends and relatives.

Then there was a demand by the California attorney general to show where the millions in donations went – so it closed down its fundraising activities.

Now, it appears, the problems are even worse.

A report from the Daily Mail charges the company is headed for "insolvency" after plunging $8.5 million "into the red" even as founder Patrisse Cullors' brother was paid $1.6 million for "security" and the sister of a board member took $1.1 million for "consulting."

The report cited financial disclosures obtained by the Washington Free Beacon showing the BLM Global Network Foundation is "perilous" condition.

That comes as Cullors' brother, Paul Cullors, established two companies and took $1.6 million in pay.

They were paid for 'professional security services' for Black Lives Matter in 2022.

The report said he was working as head of security at the $6 million Los Angeles mansion "bought with charity donations."

Patrisse Cullors had defending her brother's employment, despite his being known best as a graffiti artist, as she distrusts security firms employing former police officers.

"While Patrisse Cullors was forced to resign due to charges of using BLM's funds for her personal use, it looks like she's still keeping it all in the family," explained Paul Kamenar, a lawyer with the National Legal and Policy Center.

The report confirmed the so-called "non-profit" ran a deficit of $8.5 million and its investment accounts fell in value by nearly $10 million for the most recent tax year.

One deal, for example, was reported as a loss of $961,000 on securities sales of $172,000.

And, the report charged, donations are down 88% from 2021 to 2011, from $77 million to only $9.3 million.

Just last year it was revealed that BLM spent $12 million on luxury properties in L.A. and Toronto.

Cullors has denied any wrongdoing but conceded her operation wasn't ready to handle donations of some $90 million in the year after George Floyd was killed.

WND earlier carried a Daily Caller News Foundation report that noted Cullors is a self-described “trained Marxist.”

