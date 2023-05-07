'Not getting a free and fair election': TV host rips DNC for nixing debates

By Harold Hutchison

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped the Democratic National Committee Friday over reports that President Joe Biden would not face a primary debate despite two challengers entering the ring.

“If somebody runs for president, you expect them to go out, shake hands and kiss some babies and most of all, get on the debate stage,” Watters said. “When it comes to Joe Biden, who just told us to watch him, the Democratic Party said no debates for you.”

The Democratic National Committee announced it would not hold debates during the 2024 presidential primaries, drawing criticism from author Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., both of whom are challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, according to Fox News.

WATCH:

“Joe is running so voters should be thankful and not ask questions,” Watters said. “Nineteen percent of Democrats are already siding with his primary opponent, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He’s pulling the same numbers in the polls as DeSantis. He’s nothing to sneeze at. If anybody deserves to debate Joe, it’s him.”

Watters also noted that Williamson was receiving significant support in primary polling as well.

“Marianne Williamson is not doing too bad and polling at 9%.,” Watters said. “She wants to get in the ring too.”

A Yahoo/YouGov poll conducted Feb. 23-27 revealed that 48% of Democrats did not want Biden to run for a second term due to his age.

Watters noted that Biden would likely repeat his 2020 campaign strategy of avoiding public appearances.

“This is the Biden reelection plan. They’re going to throw him back in the basement,” Watters said. “Since the media knows that worked last time, they’re not going to have a problem with it.”

“We’re not getting a free and fair election,” Watters added.

