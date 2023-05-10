'Noxious and harmful': New study shatters myth that masks protect

A new study suggests that those COVID masks, pushed on the American public by the likes of Biden medical adviser Anthony Fauci and multiple state and local officials, actually caused problems with high blood pressure.

And they "reduced thinking ability."

And "increased respiratory problems."

And more.

Essentially, they were having people "effectively poisoning oneself by breathing in too much carbon dioxide."

"What can breathing too much carbon dioxide do to you? The authors write that 'at levels between 0.05% and 0.5% CO2,' one might experience an 'increased heart rate, increased blood pressure and overall increased circulation with the symptoms of headache, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, dizziness, rhinitis, and dry cough.” Rates above 0.5 percent can lead to 'reduced cognitive performance, impaired decision-making and reduced speed of cognitive solutions.' Beyond 1 percent, 'the harmful effects include respiratory acidosis, metabolic stress, increased blood flow and decreased exercise tolerance,'" explained a City Journal report.

It was based on a study from Germany that quantifies "the harms" from wearing masks.

"Evidence continues to mount that mask mandates were perhaps the worst public-health intervention in modern American history. While concluding that wearing masks 'probably makes little or no difference' in preventing the spread of viruses, a recent Cochrane review also emphasized that 'more attention should be paid to describing and quantifying the harms' that may come from wearing masks."

The German study, the report said, found that those wearing masks likely are breathing CO2 levels from 1.4% to 3.2%.

That's while fresh air has a content of about 0.04% CO2.

The City Journal reported, "In other words, while eight times the normal level of carbon dioxide is toxic, research suggests that mask-wearers (specifically those who wear masks for more than 5 minutes at a time) are breathing in 35 to 80 times normal levels."

The study authors found, "it is clear that carbon dioxide rebreathing, especially when using N95 masks, is above the 0.8% CO2 limit set by the U.S. Navy to reduce the risk of stillbirths and birth defects on submarines with female personnel who may be pregnant."

And, the study said, there is "circumstantial evidence that popular mask use may be related to current observations of a significant rise of 28% to 33% in stillbirths worldwide and a reduced verbal, motor, and overall cognitive performance of two full standard deviations in scores in children born during the pandemic."

It noted that there was a "significant" increase in stillbirths in Australia, where mask use was required, in Sweden, which "famously defied the public-health cabal," there was no increase.

The study said, "It has to be pointed out that this data on the toxicity of carbon dioxide on reproduction has been known for 60 years."

That's why, the authors wrote, the "National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), which is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has CO2 threshold limits of 3 percent for 15 minutes and 0.5 percent for eight hours in workplace ambient air."

The use of masks also poses a danger to consumers because of the "other noxious agents in the masks," such as synthetic microfibers, carcinogenic compounds and volatile organics.

The City Journal found: "Public-health officials—and the executive-branch leaders who credulously listened to them—ignored centuries of Western norms, the best medical evidence, and common sense, deciding that their own novel and evidence-free course was the one that all of society should be forced to follow. We should never again indulge such an obvious and destructive misstep."

