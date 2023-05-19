A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Obama, Clapper were briefed on reports of Clinton campaign's Russia collusion narrative

Durham report undermines claims of Trump-Russia collusion in 2016 election

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 19, 2023 at 6:32pm
In a speech at Stanford University on disinformation, former President Obama scolds people who have chosen not to take the experimental COVID-19 vaccine shots. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Former President Barack Obama and his director of national intelligence, James Clapper, were both briefed in 2016 on reports that then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton planned to vilify Donald Trump by claiming he was colluding with Russia to win the election, according to the final report from Special Counsel John Durham's investigation into the original Trump-Russia probe.

This week, Durham released a lengthy report detailing the findings of his years-long investigation into the origins of the FBI's probe, known as "Crossfire Hurricane," which looked into whether former President Donald Trump and his campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Durham found that there was never any information to justify opening the FBI's original investigation and that the bureau and the Department of Justice "failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law."

