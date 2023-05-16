Obama's CIA chief makes startling Biden admission

Ex-CIA director under Barack Obama, John Brennan, admitted that the infamous public letter in October 2019 signed by 51 ex-intelligence officials who strongly suggested that emails found on Hunter Biden's laptop were part of "Russian disinformation" campaign "was political," according to the Daily Mail.

The public ex-intel officers' letter claimed that "the arrival on the US political scene of emails purportedly belonging to Vice President Biden’s son Hunter ... has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation....If we are right, this is Russia trying to influence how Americans vote in this election, and we believe strongly that Americans need to be aware of this."

But they were not right: the Hunter Biden laptop was real (Hunter never said it was not his), and remains the source of damning information that potentially links Joe Biden and his family to influence peddling.

Brennan was one of 51 anti-Trump ex-intelligence officials who signed the ex-intel letter. Other signers include: former Director of National Intelligence Jim Clapper; former CIA Director Mike Hayden; former CIA Director and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta; former CIA Acting Director Michael Morell; and former CIA Acting Director John McLaughlin.

TRENDING: How to deal with millions of migrants now in U.S.? GOP reps have answer

As WND recently reported: The 64-page report shows how Tony Blinken, Biden's secretary of state but at the time acting as a top campaign aide for presidential candidate Biden, recruited Morell to generate the letter with the goal of creating a "talking point" to help Biden during the last presidential campaign in October 2020.

Biden fulfilled the plan by taking the letter even beyond its twisted claims in the last presidential debate, saying: "There are 54 national intelligence folks who said what he is accusing me of is a Russia plant." That comment astonished an incredulous President Trump, who mocked Biden for playing the "Russia, Russia, Russia" card against him again.

Should John Brennan face treason charges? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (165 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Politico story resulting from the orchestrated ex-intelligence officials' letter, headlined, "Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say," remains on its website.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Russiagate hoax role

Brennan also played a central role in advancing Hillary Clinton's devious ploy to "vilify Donald Trump" by stirring up a scandal that Trump was some kind of Russian stooge. He is heavily implicated in the final report released Monday by Special Counsel John Durham, who determined there was no intelligence to justify the FBI's launching of the "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation into the Trump campaign for allegedly "colluding" with the Russians.

According to Durham's report, four years in the making, "in late 2016, U.S. intelligence agencies obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging that U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign to stir up a scandal against U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians' hacking of the Democratic National Committee...."

It continues: "According to his handwritten notes, CIA Director Brennan subsequently briefed President Obama and other senior national security officials on the intelligence, including the 'alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services."

🚨BREAKING: According to the Durham Report, the plan by Hillary Clinton to create a false story linking Donald Trump to Russia was briefed in August of 2016 by CIA Director John Brennan to President Obama, VP Biden, AG Loretta Lynch, and FBI Director Comey. pic.twitter.com/r2NvwJyKW8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 15, 2023

Despite his deep involvement in what has become known as Hillary Clinton's "Russia hoax," Brennan became and remains a a contributor on the leftist cable news outlet MSNBC.

Investigative reporter Kyle Becker tweeted that Brennan's behavior should cause embarrassment to the left-wing network: "CIA Director John Brennan and Deputy Director David Cohen were interviewed by the Office and were asked about their knowledge of any actual evidence of members of the Trump campaign conspiring or colluding with Russian officials. When Brennan was provided with an overview of the origins of the Attorney General's Review after Special Counsel Mueller finding a lack of evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian authorities, Brennan offered that 'they found no conspiracy'." ...

"Relatedly, however, shortly after Special Counsel Mueller delivered his report to the Attorney General and the Attorney General had issued a short summary of the Report's findings, Brennan appeared on @MSNBC's Morning Joe program, where he stated that '[he] suspected there was more than there actually was" with regard to collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election, thus suggesting that he had no actual knowledge of such information.'"

"Well, that's embarrassing @MSNBC. Your ex-CIA chief 'contributor' deliberately misled your audience for political gain. We're all very much surprised," Becker tweeted.

"CIA Director John Brennan and Deputy Director David Cohen were interviewed by the Office and were asked about their knowledge of any actual evidence of members of the Trump campaign conspiring or colluding with Russian officials. When Brennan was provided with an overview of the… pic.twitter.com/TnjZinB8qt — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 15, 2023

Brennan voted for a Communist

One of the more curious elements of Brennan's past is that he admitted as a college student to voting for Communist Party USA presidential candidate Gus Hall in the 1976 race. In that election, Democrat Jimmy Carter defeated incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford.

Cliff Kincaid, founder and president of America's Survival, said in an interview with WND: "How do you vote Communist and then get hired by the CIA?"

"There was a time when the CIA was anti-Communist," Kincaid said, "So the great irony here is the guy who voted for a pro-Soviet American Communist ends up rising to the top of the CIA and then spreads the false story that Moscow is somehow behind the Hunter Biden laptop."

"I think it's safe to ask: where does his loyalty lie?" he said.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids' days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they're not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today's "public" (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America's children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child's transgender "transition." In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to "catastrophic climate change." Another lie. But it's all classic Marxism/communism, with even the "3 R's" – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with "woke," "1984"-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today's U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America's public school system." Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!