Officials encountered 'inoperable destructive device' at Arizona border

'Blue and red wires were exposed at the end of the container'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2023 at 7:39pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(JUST THE NEWS) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel encountered an "inoperable destructive device" in an Arizona border town while inspecting vehicles, a CBP statement reveals.

"On May 6, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the Area Port of Douglas, Arizona conducting secondary vehicle inspections encountered an inoperable destructive device," a CBP spokesperson confirmed to Just the News.

"Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) was contacted to inspect the device. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) was contacted and responded to the port to interview the subject," the CBP statement continued. "A complete search of the vehicle was conducted after AZDPS had removed the destructive device with no additional items located. Please contact HSI and AZDPS for additional information."

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







