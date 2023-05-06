State's radical plan removes parental notification for minors' abortions

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Bridget Sielicki

Live Action News

Lawmakers in the Oregon House passed legislation Monday that makes sweeping expansions in the state’s abortion law.

House Bill 2002, titled the Reproductive Health & Access to Care Bill, eliminates parental consent for abortions committed on minors. Under the bill, a child of any age would be able to receive an abortion, and her parents would only be notified if she gives written permission. The bill also protects abortionists and their patients by preventing law enforcement from aiding other states in investigations related to out-of-state abortions. It also reiterates that abortion must be covered by Medicaid and other insurance companies.

TRENDING: Falling 'out of love' with college

Though the state already has some of the most extreme abortion laws in the nation, allowing abortion up to birth for any reason, lawmakers wanted to push even further to solidify the state’s pro-abortion stance following last year’s overturn of Roe v. Wade.

“After the Supreme Court’s reckless decision to overturn Roe v Wade, House Democrats made a commitment to protect Oregonians’ basic rights and freedoms. Today, we fulfilled that commitment,” said House Majority Leader Julie Fahey after the bill’s passage. “The Reproductive Health & Access to Care Bill is built on the belief that every single Oregonian–no matter your income, race, gender, or zip code–should have the right to make deeply personal health care decisions without interference from politicians,” she said.

House Republicans decried the bill, which they said was rushed through the legislative process.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Should parents be notified if their daughter has an abortion? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Today is a sad day for Oregon. Despite a clear violation of the Oregon Constitution, House Rules, and Oregon’s Revised Statute – the Democratic majority pushed House Bill 2002 through after 10 hours of debate,” said House Republican Leader Breese-Iverson. “We know our democracy functions best when everyday Oregonians are engaged in a transparent and vetted process.”

“Today, we witnessed the pro-abortion majority’s unswerving commitment to ramming through this radical bill with minimal public input,” said Oregon Right to Life executive director Lois Anderson. “Despite unanswered questions in committee and well-reasoned objections from pro-life representatives during today’s floor session, the majority advanced this dangerous bill forward.”

“House Bill 2002 is a bridge too far, even for Oregon,” continued Anderson. “It’s hard to comprehend how this kind of legislation is being defended by some in the legislature. Oregonians are united in opposition to HB 2002.”

Several lawmakers were also concerned that the bill radically impacts parental rights. During a work session, Senator Tim Knopp asked if the bill meant that a 10-year-old would be able to get an abortion without her parents’ knowledge, and was told that was correct.

“This is a parental rights issue and a process issue,” said House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson. “This is Oregon effectively telling you the government understands the needs of your child better than you do.”

HB 2002 passed with a vote of 36-23. All Democrats voted in favor, along with Republican Rep. Charlie Conrad. It next heads to the Senate floor for debate.

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids' days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they're not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today's "public" (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America's children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child's transgender "transition." In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to "catastrophic climate change." Another lie. But it's all classic Marxism/communism, with even the "3 R's" – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with "woke," "1984"-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today's U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America's public school system." Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!