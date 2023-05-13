Planned Parenthood promoter Gwyneth Paltrow recalls 'shock' of sex ed ideology

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Bettina di Fiore

Live Action News

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, recalling her shock at what her children were taught in their school’s sex ed classes at a young age.

“I remember my kids both went to this fantastic elementary school here in Los Angeles,” she stated, adding, “They taught them sex ed in sixth grade, which, like, yeah, OK. But I really was not prepared with the information that they came home with.”

“They taught them everything. Everything. Anything you’re thinking — they taught the 11-, 12-year-olds. Told them everything, I swear,” Paltrow stated. She noted that even her daughter, Apple (now 18), was disturbed by what she was being taught.

“I will never forget Apple and her best friend, Emily, sitting at our kitchen banquette in shock, like color drained from their face,” she said. “They’re like, ‘Do people do this?’” Paltrow said.

Paltrow herself claims to favor a more delicate approach to discussing sex with her children. “I think you have to tread lightly and let them come to you,” she stated.

Ironically, however, Paltrow has been an outspoken and adamant supporter of Planned Parenthood, which promotes and provides explicit sex ed materials to children. In a now-private 2011 YouTube video, Paltrow stated, “I’m Gwyneth Paltrow, and I stand behind Planned Parenthood because of the access they give women to preventative health care, including screening for cancer and STDs.”

Both Planned Parenthood’s sex education curriculum and staff members have been tied to numerous controversies over the years and have promoted explicit content to children. Bill Taverner, executive director at Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central, and Southern New Jersey’s Center for Sex Education, has advocated for porn literacy in children’s sex ed and stated that kids are born sexual.

Live Action’s own “Sex Ed” video series exposed the abortion corporation’s employees encouraging young teens to experiment with BDSM, including whips, and to access pornographic materials (warning – sensitive content):

In addition, a Planned Parenthood-backed sex education program in Oregon recently drew fire for an assignment instructing kids to write about a personal sexual fantasy. And the Planned Parenthood-affiliated kids’ sex ed animated video websites AMAZE and AMAZE Jr promote sex, masturbation, contraception, and abortion to children as young as four years old.

