U.S.
Police manhunt for 'dood' who used gay-pride flag to wipe his bottom

'It's definitely a punch to the gut'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 2, 2023 at 5:32pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- A deranged man defecated on a gay pride flag at an Upper West Side tapas bar — and then apparently carved a smiley face into the pile, according to surveillance footage obtained by The Post.

The stomach-turning incident, which police are investigating as a hate crime, happened at Buceo 95’s dining shed at West 95th Street and Amsterdam Avenue around 10 a.m. on April 15, police said.

General Manager Nathan Nolen Edwards, 34, identifies as gay and said the restaurant where he’s worked for six years has “a very inclusive, largely LGBTQ+-identifying staff” that includes professional drag queens.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Police manhunt for 'dood' who used gay-pride flag to wipe his bottom
