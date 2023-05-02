Police manhunt for 'dood' who used gay-pride flag to wipe his bottom

THE SCOOP ON THE POOP

(NEW YORK POST) -- A deranged man defecated on a gay pride flag at an Upper West Side tapas bar — and then apparently carved a smiley face into the pile, according to surveillance footage obtained by The Post.

The stomach-turning incident, which police are investigating as a hate crime, happened at Buceo 95’s dining shed at West 95th Street and Amsterdam Avenue around 10 a.m. on April 15, police said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

General Manager Nathan Nolen Edwards, 34, identifies as gay and said the restaurant where he’s worked for six years has “a very inclusive, largely LGBTQ+-identifying staff” that includes professional drag queens.

TRENDING: Yes, RFK Jr. is a threat to Joe Biden

Read the full story ›