Popular company goes 'Bud Light' woke with queer clothing for kids

'Hi, it's me, Pattie Gonia, a real-life homosexual'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 24, 2023 at 4:07pm
(Photo by Abigail Keenan on Unsplash)

What is it with American corporations and "drag queens"?

The clothing giant The North Face, which caters to outdoorsmen and yuppies alike, became the latest major U.S. company to partner with a "drag queen" marketing to children, although technically its foray into "drag marketing" happened last year.

For the second year in a row, the company has chosen a homosexual drag queen going under the name Pattie Gonia (surely to the consternation of more than a few Argentinians) to celebrate LGBT "pride" month.

Pattie Gonia's Instagram video starts out with him in a towering red wig, extra long fake finger nails, a rainbow-colored dress, and what appears to be four-inch stiletto boots, as he announces, "Hi, it's me, Pattie Gonia, a real-life homosexual."

TRENDING: AOC contradicts reality with bizarre claim about debt ceiling

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pattie Gonia (@pattiegonia)

Conservatives are starting to call the drag queen phenomenon "womenface," a play on "blackface," to suggest that men dressing up as over-the-top caricatures of women – essentially mocking women – ought to be considered as offensive as white actors of yesteryear creating over-the-top caricatures of blacks.

"We are here to invite you to COME OUT," Pattie Gonia says in the video, before adding: "...in nature with us!"

Will you boycott The North Face?

"We like to call this little tour the 'Summer of Pride," he said. "This tour has everything: hiking, community, art, lesbians!... lesbians making art. Last year we gay-sashayed across the nation...."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Reaction was quick from conservatives who are energized to send corporations that pander to trans and LGBT issues a message similar to the one Bud Light (Anheuser-Busch) received when – in a marketing catastrophe that will be studied by business schools for decades – it chose "male-to-female" "transsexual" activist Dylan Mulvaney as a brand ambassador.

This Bud's not for you: Anheuser-Busch does the unthinkable, gets hammered

Even supporters of homosexual and LGBT "pride" were offended by the snarky "drag" spokesman:

The North Face: deeply committed to LGBT agendas

The North Face is not new to special marketing campaigns that celebrate all things LGBT. Last August, it tweeted out its support for a bill, which became law with Biden's signature, that sought to codify homosexual "marriage" in federal law:

in 2021, The North Face announced a donation to an LGBT youth summer camp called Brave Trails:

Pattie Gonia's Instagram account reveals that he has it in for conservatives, or at least politically conservative states such as Florida that have taken on the radical "trans" agenda:

Instagram post by The North Face's "drag" spokesman "Pattie Gonia" trashes both the conservative-leaning Supreme Court and Florida, which has been transformed under the conservative leadership of its Republican governor, Ron DeSantis (screenshot / Instagram)

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

