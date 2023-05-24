Popular company goes 'Bud Light' woke with queer clothing for kids

What is it with American corporations and "drag queens"?

The clothing giant The North Face, which caters to outdoorsmen and yuppies alike, became the latest major U.S. company to partner with a "drag queen" marketing to children, although technically its foray into "drag marketing" happened last year.

For the second year in a row, the company has chosen a homosexual drag queen going under the name Pattie Gonia (surely to the consternation of more than a few Argentinians) to celebrate LGBT "pride" month.

Pattie Gonia's Instagram video starts out with him in a towering red wig, extra long fake finger nails, a rainbow-colored dress, and what appears to be four-inch stiletto boots, as he announces, "Hi, it's me, Pattie Gonia, a real-life homosexual."

Conservatives are starting to call the drag queen phenomenon "womenface," a play on "blackface," to suggest that men dressing up as over-the-top caricatures of women – essentially mocking women – ought to be considered as offensive as white actors of yesteryear creating over-the-top caricatures of blacks.

"We are here to invite you to COME OUT," Pattie Gonia says in the video, before adding: "...in nature with us!"

"We like to call this little tour the 'Summer of Pride," he said. "This tour has everything: hiking, community, art, lesbians!... lesbians making art. Last year we gay-sashayed across the nation...."

Reaction was quick from conservatives who are energized to send corporations that pander to trans and LGBT issues a message similar to the one Bud Light (Anheuser-Busch) received when – in a marketing catastrophe that will be studied by business schools for decades – it chose "male-to-female" "transsexual" activist Dylan Mulvaney as a brand ambassador.

North Face Says 'COME OUT' With Drag Queen, Sells Kids LGBT Gear. It looks like North Face is getting in on the action. Too bad because I did buy their merchandise in the past, but never again. https://t.co/BFLeYQ9GjM — Dennis Haley (@dhridesagain) May 24, 2023

Dear North Face, What does drag and LGBT+ have to do with sustainable outdoor apparel? Why are you getting political? — The Universal Soldier (@universal_so) May 24, 2023

Even supporters of homosexual and LGBT "pride" were offended by the snarky "drag" spokesman:

Have a decent amount of north face gear I use for skiing climbing etc. I have no problem supporting pride but I don't see the need to go out of your way on a campaign like this. Soo much focus on LGBT, we spend time outdoors to escape politics society issues etc...bummer. — Robbie Casper (@RobbieCasper8) May 26, 2022

The North Face: deeply committed to LGBT agendas

The North Face is not new to special marketing campaigns that celebrate all things LGBT. Last August, it tweeted out its support for a bill, which became law with Biden's signature, that sought to codify homosexual "marriage" in federal law:

Protect marriage equality. Our support for LGBTQ+ communities goes beyond a month or a moment. We’re proud to be @hrc signatories in support of the Respect For Marriage Act. https://t.co/HeARBY0SfV — The North Face (@thenorthface) August 2, 2022

in 2021, The North Face announced a donation to an LGBT youth summer camp called Brave Trails:

This month, and always, we’re proud to celebrate those who find joy in the call of adventure. It’s why we’re donating over $70,000 in connection with our Pride Collection to Brave Trails—a non-profit summer camp dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth leadership: https://t.co/mHEzjgpkyf 🌈 pic.twitter.com/ympc8qpsrA — The North Face (@thenorthface) June 1, 2021

Pattie Gonia's Instagram account reveals that he has it in for conservatives, or at least politically conservative states such as Florida that have taken on the radical "trans" agenda:

