Popular 'Queen of the Mommy Bloggers' who shared her struggles dies suddenly at 47

Heather Armstrong had been sober for more than 18 months but had recently relapsed

WND News Services
Published May 10, 2023
(Photo by Andras Vas on Unsplash)

(Photo by Andras Vas on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) -- Heather Armstrong, the influential "Queen of the mommy bloggers" who candidly shared her struggles as a mother and her battles with depression and alcoholism on social media and her website, Dooce.com, has died at the age of 47.

Armstrong’s boyfriend, Pete Ashdown, told The Associated Press that Armstrong died by suicide. He said he found her Tuesday night at their Salt Lake City home. She’d been sober for more than 18 months but had recently relapsed, Ashdown said.

One of the first and mommy bloggers, Armstrong started Dooce in 2001. She wrote frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges. The blog exploded in popularity and she turned it into a lucrative career, appearing on Oprah and the Forbes list of most influential women in media.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







