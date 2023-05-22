They portray insanity as normal and bully us into acceptance

Watching television recently, I hit the pause button on the remote control and called to my wife. I said: "Take a look at this and tell me what you see." She looked for a moment at the children's commercial I had paused, then proceeded to tell me. I explained that she had missed the demonic subtlety of the advertising industry, specifically relating to advertisements for children.

I pointed out to my wife that the advertisement intended for young grade school age children, had a little boy and girl each with a rainbow-colored lei around their neck. I noted that the mother wore a lei of all purple flowers – purple represents priesthood and royalty – while the man wore a lei that was essentially just boring and dull. The symbolism could not have been more pronounced for those with eyes to see.

The advertising industry is complicit in the anesthetizing of the malleable minds of many young people, ensuring that they don't appreciate the evil that lurks behind the advertising they're ingesting. It inculcates impressionable minds where public school teachers leave off for the day.

I consciously use Google as little as possible. That said, today Google had a mural of sorts on its search engine page depicting a young "something" carrying the rainbow flag. The person in the depiction appeared androgynous, which I'm certain was no accident. The other depictions were same-sex young people coupling, and I suppose the other two depictions were intended to be trannies.

The attempt to portray insanity as normative is an attempt to anesthetize the masses vis-à-vis media, public school classrooms and teachers, and shaming people into silence. The silence then masquerades as acceptance. Albeit, I suspect the acceptance is often fatuous.

TRENDING: 'Remind people who he is': Rising GOP star lays out plan to unseat Dem governor

The question is: Why is this being promoted on such a massive scale at this time? Why this relentless attempt to convince the weak-minded public that hebephrenia, schizophrenia and dysmorphia are entirely normal and acceptable, when in reality they're emotional and psychological disorders that require treatment?

A question that begs an answer is: If this supposed madness is normal, why has it taken millennia for the abnormal behavior to present itself? Homosexuality, lesbianism, pedophilia and bestiality have been known for millennia before the birth of Christ. But, a quick research into sexual abnormalities dating back to antediluvian period finds no quantifiable zeitgeist of the uncontrolled urge for men to identify as women and vice versa. I'm addressing all of recorded history. What makes humans in this period of the 21st century suddenly aware that they suffer from being in the wrong body?

Obviously, sexual perversion and debauchery isn't something new, having been around since not long after Eve succeeded in having Adam disobey God. That the homosexual activists err in their attempt to claim erasure of the record of this sexual perversion conceals the record of heterodoxy distinctive from that which has been understood to be true throughout time. It isn't concealed nor has it been erased. It never existed! And if it did, it was an immeasurable fantasy.

There's something else I believe is of note. Insanity and psychological disorders don't nor have in all of recorded history overtaken the minds of entire populations. Not even during the periods replete with the purging of those suspected of being witches – which I argue was only marginally different than the systematic extermination of followers of God and Christians, which continues in Muslim countries, communist and socialist countries and the United States today.

If we were to believe this damnable mental illness were the epidemic it's portrayed to be, we would have a pandemic that made COVID-19 look like a mild outbreak of allergies from tree pollen. Notwithstanding, the fact that the alleged COVID-19 pandemic was a hoax perpetrated upon a public bullied and frightened into accepting as real. Well, the overwhelming majority of the public at any rate, but I digress.

The methods being used to force participation and acceptance of what amounts to mental illness is unparalleled. Many Christian churches tolerated sexual perversion and debauchery. Some taking the position that the practice of such heathenism didn't change the immutable Word of God. It was something the people would have to give account for when they stood before the Lord God. It amounted to an uneasy détente between the church and those practicing sexual perversion behind closed doors and those parading it in public.

But, this isn't about deviancy in the bedroom. It's the guerrilla intention to force conversion on children, reinvent family and blackmail other nations into the acceptance and practice of this sickness.

There's no biblical precedent for acceptance of this behavior. There's no sane reasoning for the mandating of acceptance. There's no justifiable way to reason employees are forced to participate in what under any other conditions would be viewed as mental illness or else lose one's employment, suffer public/media ridicule, threats against one's family, governmental attacks against private businesses, ad nauseam. Where's our right to say no? Where's our right to abide by our consciences and maintain fidelity to our theological beliefs?

Why is it that those who disagree with aberrant lifestyles are portrayed as pariahs? When did it become acceptable dictate everyone must agree?

We have the right and the responsibility to protect our children and families from being forced to accept the unacceptable. This isn't about hating the persons; it's about unapologetically hating everything they represent. This isn't just about their attempted deconstruction of family; it's about their commitment to redefine family.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!