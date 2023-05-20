A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S.FEARS OF THE FUTURE
Power grid facing 'elevated risk' of summer outages, warns reliability watchdog

More than two-thirds of North America could see blackouts

Published May 20, 2023 at 4:48pm
Published May 20, 2023 at 4:48pm
(Image by Boyan Chen from Pixabay)

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – More than two-thirds of North America could see electrical outages when temperatures spike this coming summer because utilities in many areas do not have sufficient reserve generation capacity to meet surges in demand.

According to an annual summer reliability assessment published on May 17 by the watchdog North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), the power grid in at least eight regions of the United States and one in Ontario, Canada, face elevated risk of brown-outs and black-outs during heat waves between June and September, attributed at least partially to the disruption being caused by the growing reliance on so-called “green” energies that advocates want to see supplant fossil fuels.

“The elevated risk profiles that we’re seeing are driven by a combination of conventional generation retirements seen over the last couple of years, a substantial increase in forecasted peak demand and new loads coming—we are electrifying more than we ever had in the past,” NERC Director of Reliability John Moura told reporters during a conference call following the release of the assessment.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
