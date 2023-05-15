A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Priest faces massive prison time after conviction for child sex trafficking

'This defendant betrayed the victims in the most inhumane way'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 14, 2023 at 8:59pm
(Photo by Nick Castelli on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) -- An Ohio priest, who was arrested in 2020, was found guilty by a federal jury of sex trafficking of a minor and now faces up to life in prison.

Michael J. Zacharias, 56, of Findlay, Ohio, which is about 45 miles south of Toledo, was charged with five sex trafficking charges, including of a minor and of an adult by force, fraud, coercion or enticement.

The Department of Justice said Zacharias, a priest at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Findlay, Ohio, who was ordained in 2002, was convicted of trafficking three victims when they were minors and adults.

