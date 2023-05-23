Prof sued for forcing students to pay $99 to join radical left-wing group

A professor from Michigan State University who is accused of forcing her students to buy a $99 subscription, then using the money to give to Planned Parenthood and buy an RV, is being sued.

A report from the Daily Mail confirms two MSU students are suing Amy Wisner, a former professor at the school.

She was under investigation earlier, and the report explains Wisner made the students pay $99 to join her radical left-wing group.

According to court documentation, Wisner allegedly solicited funds from around 600 students and donated money to Planned Parenthood, and also wanted to use some to buy an RV.

TRENDING: Mind-blowing: Leaked policy exposes Fox News stance on woke ideology

The case is being brought by the ADF on behalf of students Nolan Radomski and Nathan Barbieri.

The case charges that while students can learn about contrasting opinions, they believe being told to fund organizations that violate their beliefs crosses the line.

The school, after the scandal broke, dismissed Wisner.

Wisner had, before it was deleted, claimed in a posting on Facebook that her group, The Rebel Community, was a "safe place to coordinate our efforts to burn everything to the f------ ground."

Are most students in college today being bombarded with leftist ideology? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (18 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The legal action charges that Wisner claimed she would not benefit personally from the fees they paid, which amounted to about $60,000. But the report said it later emerged she used some of those funds for an RV.

She said that project was focused on her goal "to sit around kitchen tables and campfires facilitating conversations about important social issues and igniting action at the local level,."

Wisner claimed on social media just weeks ago MSU "did not want [her] and my guest lecturers to teach diversity, equity, and inclusion to students in the core business communication class," the report said.

Wisner then, on social media, claimed to be battling the "state of our education system, daily threat of gun violence, overt racism, sexism, antisemitism, xenophobia, ableism, ageism, homophobia, transphobia, and other forms of bullying."

The filing states, however, the students "do not wish to financially support the speech of others that contradicts their views, and they do not wish to become members of groups organized for the purpose of promoting messages that contradict their views."

The case complains of the "forced financial contributions" demanded by Wisner.

"University professors can’t force students to finance and support political advocacy groups that express messages they disagree with. Nathan and Nolan simply want to get a business degree without being compelled to pay membership fees that will be donated to Planned Parenthood or support speech that directly contradicts their religious beliefs," the ADF said in a statement.

The Daily Caller News Foundation had reported weeks ago that Wisner's actions were being reviewed.

A separate legal team already said it was seeking refunds for the students.

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].