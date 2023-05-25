A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education
Professor: Restoring America requires the skilled trades

Says the 'party of order' must regain power

Published May 25, 2023
Published May 25, 2023 at 4:19pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Universities should equip students with a trade skill as part of their education, according to a University of Notre Dame political scientist.

Professor Patrick Deneen recently gave a speech on the “future of liberalism” at the Catholic University of America. The Intercollegiate Studies Institute sponsored the May 17 event and The College Fix attended the speech and interviewed attendees.

Professor Deneen also wrote a new book called “Regime Change: Toward a Postliberal Future.” Deenen said in his presentation that in the “modern world” there are two political parties – the “party of order” and the “party of progress.”

Read the full story ›

