'Promotes hate of Christians': Baseball stars team up to blast drag promotions

More – and more – Major League Baseball players are rebuking the Los Angeles Dodgers for their decision to promote the drag queen ideology – which mocks Jesus, the Bible and the Catholic church – by giving the "Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence" a team award.

That drag-queen organization holds "hunky Jesus" competitions and members dress up as nuns. Their ideology is an offense to Catholics, who lobbied the team to drop its plans to honor them, which it did.

However, LGBT activists then turned on the team, implying the Dodgers were promoting an atmosphere that could result in the deaths of children if they did not reinstate the honor, which it also did.

WND posted a report just a day ago that the Dodgers' star pitcher, Clayton Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, said the team would hold a "Christian Faith and Family Day," too.

The veteran pitcher said it was in response to the organization's decision to honor the "Sisters."

Kershaw said, "I don’t agree with making fun of other people’s religions. It has nothing to do with anything other than that. I just don't think that, no matter what religion you are, you should make fun of somebody else's religion. So that's something that I definitely don’t agree with."

Now another Dodgers pitcher has released a statement opposing the team's plans.

The Post Millennial reported it was pitcher Blake Treinen whose "strong rebuke" of the team appeared online.

Treinen wrote, "I am disappointed to see the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence being honored as heroes at Dodger Stadium. Many of their performances are blasphemous, and their work only displays hate and mockery of Catholics and the Christian faith.

"I understand that playing baseball is a privilege, and not a right."

"My convictions in Jesus Christ will always come first. Since I have been with the Dodgers they have been at the forefront of supporting a wide variety of groups. However, inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to perform disenfranchises a large community and promotes hate of Christians and people of faith. This single event alienates the fans and supporters of the Dodgers, Major League Baseball, and professional sports.

"People like baseball for its entertainment value and competition. The fans do not want propaganda or politics forced on them. The debacle with Bud Light and Target should be a warning to companies and professional sports to stay true to their brand and leave the propaganda and politics off the field."

Treinen continued, “I believe Jesus Christ died on the cross for my sins. I believe the word of God is true, and in Galatians 6:7 it says, 'Do not be deceived, God cannot be mocked; a man reaps what he sows.' This group openly mocks Jesus Christ, the cornerstone of my faith, and I want to make it clear that I do not agree with nor support the decision of the Dodgers’ to ‘honor’ the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

"But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord. Joshua 24:15," Treinen concluded,

The team originally proposed the "nuns" get its "Community Hero Award," but a campaign by members of CatholicVote convinced it such an insult to Catholic baseball fans was not wise. However, when the team withdrew the invitation, the enraged LGBT community insisted that it be restored.

CatholicVote now is working on a campaign that would deliver a judgment on the team.

Further, the Washington Examiner reported Trevor Williams, a pitcher for the Nationals, also expressed that he was "deeply troubled" by the Dodgers' religious agenda.

"A Major League Baseball game is a place where people from all walks of life should feel welcomed, something I greatly respect and support. This is the purpose of different themed nights hosted by the organization, including Pride Night.

"To invite and honor a group that makes a blatant and deeply offensive mockery of my religion, and the religion of over 4 million people in Los Angeles county alone, undermines the values of respect and inclusivity that should be upheld by any organization."

He continued, "I believe it is essential for the Dodgers to reconsider their association with this group and strive to create an inclusive environment that does not demean or disrespect the religious beliefs of any fan or employee. I also encourage my fellow Catholics to reconsider their support of an organization that allows this type of mockery of its fans to occur."

