|
Faith World
Prophetic anticipation: Unblemished red heifers for Temple ceremony soon come of age

'We have everything ready'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 23, 2023 at 10:09pm
Red heifers arriving in Israel on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Video screenshot)

Red heifers arriving in Israel on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(CBN NEWS) -- MOUNT OF OLIVES, JERUSALEM, Israel – Last September, five red heifers arrived in Israel amid great fanfare, because some Jews and Gentiles believe red heifers are a key element leading to the building of the Third Jewish Temple.

The heifers are now in a secure, undisclosed location in Israel. Plans include moving them, sometime soon, to a visitor’s center in Shiloh, where the tabernacle of the Lord once stood for nearly 400 years.

The book of Numbers explains that ashes of the red heifer are used to purify priests for their service in the Temple:

Read the full story ›

