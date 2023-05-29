A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education
Protesters tell patriotic Kirk Cameron he's 'growing to be a real pain'

Actor-writer pushes forward with pro-faith, pro-family messaging at public library book event

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2023 at 4:05pm
Kirk Cameron story hour at Indianapolis Public Library (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Speaking at the Seattle Public Library on Saturday, actor-writer Kirk Cameron encountered a small group of protesters who objected to his pro-faith, pro-family and pro-country messages during his children's book event, with one individual hoisting a large sign that said, "You are growing to be a real pain — you know that."

The sign's message and lettering was a play on "Growing Pains," the TV sitcom in which Cameron first came to fame as a young actor.

Cameron told Fox News Digital in a message on Sunday, "One nostalgic protester — protesting a book about humility? — lugged a huge sandwich board that said that I was ‘growing to be a real pain.’ Nicely played, sir!" added Cameron.

Read the full story ›

