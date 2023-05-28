'Psychopathic and narcissistic tendencies': Study blows lid off leftists

Somehow the results of a new study might not surprise conservatives across America.

After Jan. 6 vandals are sent to prison for years while Black Lives Matter rioters who burned city centers are let off. After parents at school-board meetings are called "domestic terrorists" while those pushing offensive gender ideologies are protected. After President Trump is hounded for his storage of presidential documents, and evidence possibly showing bribes to Joe Biden is hidden.

A report in Daily Wire cites a study from Current Psychology that explains, "Left-wing extremism and aggression are linked to psychopathic and narcissistic tendencies."

The report said the study showed that those who have those traits exhibit an affinity for displaying left-wing aggression.

"According to this principle, individuals with dark personalities – such as high narcissistic and psychopathic traits – are attracted to certain forms of political and social activism which they can use as a vehicle to satisfy their own ego-focused needs instead of actually aiming at social justice and equality," authors Ann Krispenz and Alexander Bertrams said in an interview

It found, essentially, that those with dark personalities including narcissism and psychopathy "tend to be drawn more to certain aggressive left-wing political and social activities."

Since that satisfies their ego.

The report identified Bertrams as part of the Educational Psychology Lab at the University of Bern in Switzerland, while Krispenz is an associate there.

The analysis used two studies, "both of which found that 'individuals who strongly endorse anti-hierarchical aggression to overthrow those in power are narcissistic individuals with psychopathic attributes and thus driven by ego-focused motives.'"

Among the issues involved are "opportunities" for them to present themselves positively, and display "moral superiority" while gaining status and dominating others.

"Minority groups should be made aware of the narcissistic ‘enemies’ from within their activist movement, as these individuals could hijack the cause thereby reducing the success of the activism in many ways," the authors said.

"We were interested in the psychological factors behind authoritarianism," they said, in the Daily Wire report. "There is a wide range of literature and research in the field of right-wing authoritarianism (RWA). However, research on authoritarianism observed in individuals who are supportive of left-wing political ideologies are still rare."

That left-wing authoritarianism includes "anti-hierarchical aggression or wanting to use force to overthrow established hierarchies, anti-conventionalism or embracing progressive moral values, and top-down censorship or wanting to use the government to suppress speech."



