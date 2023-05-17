Publishers, authors sue to keep sexually explicit books in schools

By Reagan Reese
Daily Caller News Foundation
Penguin Random House, PEN America, authors and parents are suing a Florida school district in an effort to make sexually explicit books available to students.
In a Wednesday lawsuit against Escambia County School District, the plaintiffs alleged that the school system had violated the first amendment rights of students and authors by removing ten books from its system. The books allegedly removed from Escambia County School District’s catalog include “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” a memoir about the experience of a black queer boy growing up which describes graphic sexual encounters, and “The Bluest Eye,” a story that describes incest, pedophilia and masturbation.
