'Put in jail if you speak about Jesus?' U.S. preacher battles back in Bible case

(CBN NEWS) -- A constitutional attorney is sounding the alarm about a case he says could have sweeping religious liberty ramifications.

John W. Whitehead, president of The Rutherford Institute, a nonprofit civil liberties organization, said his client, Rich Penkoski, was slapped with a five-year restraining order that prevents him from protesting online or in person the activities of an LGBT organization in Oklahoma.

As CBN News previously reported, the situation unfolded after the preacher posted his moral and religious concerns online, expressing his beliefs about a church that purportedly supported same-sex marriage and a drag queen performance in front of kids.

