Rabbi weighs $1.3 billion lawsuit against CNN's Christiane Amanpour

'Antisemites beware'

Published May 23, 2023 at 9:52pm
(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- Rabbi Leo Dee is considering suing CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour for $1.3 billion after she on May 11 described the murders of his wife and daughters as a “shootout” even though they were killed when a terrorist sprayed their car with bullets.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Dee announced the possibility of taking legal action during an event on Monday held by Rabbi Shmuel Boteach, a popular American Orthodox rabbi, which was broadcast on Facebook.

Dee noted that Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox News and its parent company Fox Corp. in a defamation suit for $1.3 billion (the actual number was $1.6 billion but Dee, who is originally from London, may have meant £1.3 billion). Dominion was awarded $787 million in a settlement on April 18.

Read the full story ›

