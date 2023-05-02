A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Raise the alarm': How A.I. could further terrorize persecuted Christians

'It will certainly punish you in your social score'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 2, 2023 at 7:59pm
(FAITHWIRE) -- As calls to take a cautionary approach to artificial intelligence (AI) continue to percolate, a persecution watchdog is sounding the alarm on how the emerging technology could harm oppressed Christians.

David Curry, president and CEO of Global Christian Relief, an organization devoted to uncovering Christian persecution and advocating for believers across the globe, spoke with CBN’s Faithwire about the concerning ways repressive regimes, terrorists, and others might utilize the technology.

“The example that pops out that is a clear and present danger is China and their use of artificial intelligence to monitor the movement of their population,” Curry said. “They have a social scoring system which tracks church attendance and can prohibit children under the age of 18 from going to church or, if it can’t prohibit it, it will certainly punish you in your social score.”

