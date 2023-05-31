A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Health Money Politics U.S.SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Religious employees win big settlement over vaccine mandate

Federal law allows those 'with sincerely held beliefs to seek reasonable accom­modations'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 31, 2023 at 12:51pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Image by Ghinzo from Pixabay)

(Image by Ghinzo from Pixabay)

By Kate Anderson
Daily Caller News Foundation

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced Wednesday that a New Jersey medical group had settled for $100,000 for refusing to allow religious exemptions to the company’s influenza vaccine policy, according to a press release.

Six employees were denied requests to obtain a religious exemption to Inspira Medical Centers’ (IMC) policy requiring the influenza vaccine for all staff in compliance with a “New Jersey statute that requires health care employees to get the influenza vaccine,” according to the Wednesday press release. The EEOC found that the company had failed to meet the requirements for religious accommodation under the Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and as a result, the company agreed to settle with five of the employees for a total of $100,000.

TRENDING: WATCH: 'You're a piece of sh**': AOC faces heckles, harsh questions at rowdy town hall

“Title VII allows employees with sincerely held religious beliefs to seek reasonable accom­modations, and the EEOC is committed to enforcing the Title VII requirement that employers reasonably accommodate their workers with sincerely-held religious beliefs absent undue hardship,” EEOC Philadelphia District Director Jamie Williamson said in the press release.

Prior to 2020, IMC’s policy provided employees the ability to apply for both medical and religious objections to the vaccination requirement, according to the press release. After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic later that year, the IMC amended the policy to exclude religious exemptions, denying employees’ requests for religious accommodation while still allowing medical accommodation requests.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The company argued that it was simply altering its standards to meet a New Jersey statute that only required employers to provide medical accommodations, but EEOC found that violated the Civil Rights Act by knowingly discriminating against religious employees, according to the press release. In addition to the $100,000 payment, ICM agreed to change its policy to “explicitly provide employees an exemption to the policy because of an employee’s sincerely held religious beliefs” and grant religious accommodations except when it would pose an “undue burden on Inspira.”

Do you agree with this ruling?

The EEOC and IMC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Religious employees win big settlement over vaccine mandate
School district at center of sex-assault scandal ordered to turn over internal records
'Border Recon' members witness crimes at open southern border
WATCH: James Comey makes 'nutty' claim about FBI and Republicans
Border Patrol chief to retire amid surge in illegal immigration
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×