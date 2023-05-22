Remember when talk of vote fraud was still allowed?

Google, Facebook, Bing and the "mainstream media" insist that real Americans shouldn't even whisper that elections were rigged.

It's become naïve. It's superstitious to be talking about vote fraud – the one thing you can't discuss about elections. Of course, we know it has not always been this way.

Democrats, who accuse Republicans uniquely of harping on the 2020 election, forget all the times they questioned previous races – including the 2016 presidential race, which Hillary Clinton lost. They even try to block out of our minds all the times the U.S. fixed foreign elections as well.

The U.S. is no stranger to interfering in the elections of other countries. Back in 2016, in fact, the Los Angeles Times featured one professor's database citing 81 different attempts by the United States to subvert foreign elections in a range of countries. No one questioned that rhetoric, let alone Big Tech, back then.

Of course, that was then and this is now.

TRENDING: 'Remind people who he is': Rising GOP star lays out plan to unseat Dem governor

Back then, it was President Barack Obama who slapped Russia with new penalties for meddling in the U.S. presidential election, kicking out dozens of suspected spies and imposing banking restrictions on five people and four organizations the administration says were involved.

The CIA accused Russia of interfering in the 2016 presidential election by hacking into Democratic and Republican computer networks and selectively releasing emails. There was never any proof offered.

But the U.S., according to political scientist Doy Levin of Carnegie Mellon University, subverted elections at least 81 times around the globe between 1946 and 2000.

That number doesn't include military coups and regime change efforts following the election of candidates the U.S. didn't like, notably those in Iran, Guatemala and Chile. Nor does it include general assistance with the electoral process, such as election "monitoring."

And, that doesn't include more recent coups – like Brazil's election last year.

Throughout the Cold War, U.S. involvement in foreign elections was mainly motivated by the goal of containing communism, said Thomas Carothers, a foreign policy expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. "The U.S. didn't want to see left-wing governments elected, and so it did engage fairly often in trying to influence elections in other countries."

As the L.A. Times reported, this approach carried over into the immediate post-Soviet period. In the 1990 Nicaragua elections, the CIA leaked damaging information on corruption by the Marxist Sandinistas to German newspapers, according to Levin. The opposition used those reports against the Sandinista candidate, Daniel Ortega. He lost to opposition candidate Violeta Chamorro.

Noted the Times report: "In the Middle East, the U.S. has aimed to bolster candidates who could further the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. In 1996, seeking to fulfill the legacy of assassinated Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and the peace accords the U.S. brokered, Bill Clinton openly supported Shimon Peres, convening a peace summit in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el Sheik to boost his popular support and inviting him to a meeting at the White House a month before the election."

"We were persuaded that if [Likud candidate Benjamin] Netanyahu were elected, the peace process would be closed for the season," said Aaron David Miller, who worked at the State Department at the time.

In 1999, in a more subtle effort to sway the election, top Clinton strategists, including James Carville, were sent to advise Labor candidate Ehud Barak in the election against Netanyahu.

This became more fashionable as recently as 2015 when Barack Obama was president. That was a dress rehearsal – that failed to achieve its objectives in Israel. That was when Obama sent taxpayer money to campaign against Netanyahu.

Yes, Barack Obama did that – to a foreign ally. The game has changed drastically.

Wasn't that one shade different than what happened in the election of 2020? Wasn't it Obama supporting his former vice president, Joe Biden, that year? Was not this the same pair still in charge of the Deep State throughout 2020 and still today? Is this so hard to believe?

Do you recall Zuckerbucks? Did you watch "2000 Mules"? Remember, these are the people who have no shame calling fellow Americans the greatest threat America faces. They're telling you just what they think. They were telling you when they coalesced around Joe Biden in the late stages of the election of 2020.

Yes, it was Obama who did this to us, again. I wonder what he has planned for 2024?

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!