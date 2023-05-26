A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Report: Antibiotic-resistant bugs will kill as many as cancer by 2050

Could also lead to a GDP shortfall of $3.4 trillion annually worldwide

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 26, 2023 at 3:10pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Deaths from drug-resistant infections are set to skyrocket by 2050, according to the U.N. 2023 report ‘Bracing for Superbugs: Strengthening environmental action in the One Health response to antimicrobial resistance.’

Unless drastic action is taken to tackle the problem, it could also lead to a GDP shortfall of $3.4 trillion annually in the next decade and push 24 more people into extreme poverty.

As Statista's Anna Fleck reports, according to recent estimates, in 2019, 1.27 million deaths were directly attributed to drug-resistant infections globally, while 4.95 million deaths were linked with bacterial AMR. That’s now well above the death counts of major killers HIV/AIDS and malaria, which were estimated to have claimed the lives of 860,000 and 640,000, respectively, that year. As the following chart shows, antibiotic-resistant infections could kill as many as 10 million people in just three decades – on par with the 2020 death toll from cancer.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







