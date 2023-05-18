Report confirms Bank of America gave FBI Americans' bank records

Just because the FBI wanted them, the law enforcement agency that essentially has destroyed its own credibility by turning partisan in recent years, it was able to get the bank records of Americans.

Without any court ruling, decision, warrant or legal process.

A report at Just the News explains agents demanded – and got – from Bank of America those records following the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol.

There, after President Trump exhorted his supporters to protest what they saw as a purloined election "peacefully," a few hundred protesters got out of hand, breaking into the Capitol and doing vandalism. Since then, about 1,000 people have been charged, and the DOJ insists another 1,000 are yet to be arrested, more than two years after the fact.

The details about the FBI obtaining Americans' records comes in an interim staff report from the House Judiciary Committee and Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

"Just like FBI whistleblowers [Garret] O’Boyle and [Stephen] Friend, retired FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst George Hill provided the committee with detailed allegations of FBI civil liberties abuses," the report explains.

"Specifically, he testified that following the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, Bank of America (BoA) gave the FBI’s Washington Field Office a list of individuals who had made transactions in the D.C., Maryland, Virginia area with a BoA credit or debit card between January 5 and January 7, 2021. He also testified that individuals who had previously purchased a firearm with a BoA product were elevated to the top of the list provided by BoA," the report said.

