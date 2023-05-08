Republican lawmaker faces expulsion vote amid sex-misconduct claims

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Republican Texas state representative faces an expulsion vote on Tuesday after a state House committee investigating sexual misconduct allegations against the lawmaker recommended his removal, according to multiple reports.

A 21-year-old intern and two 19-year-old legislative aides accused GOP state Rep. Bryan Slaton of sexual harassment and retaliation, leading to an April investigation into the lawmaker’s conduct, according to a committee report. The state House will vote on whether to expel Slaton on Tuesday, according to The Washington Post, after a bipartisan general investigative committee examined the complaints and recommended expulsion on Saturday.

“[Slaton] engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a subordinate,” GOP state Rep. Andrew Murr, the committee’s chair, said on the state House floor. “That behavior was induced by alcohol that Representative Slaton provided to that 19-year-old subordinate.”

The allegations against Slaton include him helping the underage accusers get alcohol several times, inviting them over to his condo and obsessively making phone calls to an aide, according to the report. One aide recalled getting “drunk” at his home where she stayed the night, and “could not effectively consent to intercourse.”

Woah. The Texas House Committee investigating GOP Rep. Bryan Slaton is recommending he be expelled—concluding that he engaged in a sexual relationship and provided alcohol to a 19-year-old intern. Slaton has led the phony crusade against “grooming” in Texas. pic.twitter.com/SfZ8Mfyq1P — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) May 6, 2023

“Slaton’s misconduct is grave and serious,” the report reads. “He took advantage of his position to engage in sexual conduct after completing training in which he had been advised that conduct of this type was harassment because of the power imbalance.”

The committee recommended his expulsion as “the only appropriate discipline in this matter,” the report reads. The Republican-led state House will need a two-thirds majority to expel Slaton on Tuesday.

“The expulsion of a fellow member is a level of punishment we don’t take lightly,” said Murr. “It is not meant to punish the member. Rather, it is intended to protect the integrity and dignity of this legislative body and to provide accountability to everyone that works and serves in this building.”

Patrick Short, an attorney for Slaton, called the allegations “outrageous” and “false” following rumors of the initial complaint.

Neither Slaton nor Short immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

