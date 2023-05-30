A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Some Republicans want to oust McCarthy as speaker over debt deal

Freedom Caucus reportedly considering telling House leader 'You're fired!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 30, 2023 at 3:52pm
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., listens to President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 (RNC video screenshot)

(JUST THE NEWS) -- The House Freedom Caucus, whose membership consists of some of the most conservative Congressional Republicans, is holding a meeting Tuesday to address the debt ceiling deal House Speaker Kevin McCarthy struck with President Joe Biden amid reports that they may be considering ousting McCarthy from his position.

More than ten House Republicans have publicly expressed disapproval over McCarthy's deal with Biden. They say that the deal fails to cut enough spending and raises the debt limit by $4 trillion, rather than the $1.5 trillion that the House voted for.

"Not one Republican should vote for this deal. It is a bad deal," Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) said during the caucus press conference on Tuesday. He said the Freedom Caucus, which has 45 members, will oppose the bill.

TRENDING: Elderly pro-life men 'viciously attacked' while praying outside Planned Parenthood

Read the full story ›

