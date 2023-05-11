Retail giant sells transgender clothing for INFANTS!

There's now a store with a solution for you when your infant, between coos and gurgles, openly declares his transgenderism.

Target has begun promoting its new line of LGBTQ+ clothes.

For babies.

According to a report from PJMedia, the retail chain that previously had moved to promote the LGBT ideology, now has moved "way off target."

"Retail giant Target has a new line of pro-LGBTQ clothing for children – even for infants," the report explained, "In case, you know, your six-month-old makes the mature decision to become transgender."

The report cited "Woke Reports" from Consumers' Research which alerts people to moves in the corporate world.

It notified people of the "new LGBTQ 'pride' clothing collection."

"This follows longstanding efforts by Target to indoctrinate kids via books titled 'Are You a Boy or Are You a Girl?,' 'The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish,' 'I’m Not a Girl,' and more," the alert explained.

The company, online, gushes, "Being true to yourself and your community is something to celebrate, all year long."

To which PJMedia pointed out, "Unless your community is Christian or conservative, one presumes."

The company is promoting its "Pride Kids' & Baby Clothing," including a "Pride Baby Bien Proud Bodysuit – Light Mint Green" a "Pride Baby 'Be Kind' Jumper Romper – Black" and "Pride Baby 'It Takes All Kinds' Bodysuit – Blue," the report said.

"It’s never too early to start grooming your kids to think their bodies are defective and to confuse them about their 'gender' and sexuality, according to Target!" PJMedia said.

Similar "wacky" products are promoted for toddlers, too.

"Weirdly enough, Target shows only girls wearing the dresses. It seems it’s hard even for woke Target to break out of the mindset where basic biology matters. It would serve Target right if some wacky dress-wearing boy complained," the report said.

