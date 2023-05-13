Revealed! Blinken wanted to protect China as spy balloons were flying overhead

When Chinese balloons started floating over the United States a few weeks back, apparently spying on infrastructure and dispatching secret information back to Beijing, a top Biden official actually was working to protect China, according to a new report.

Reuters documented that while some officials "were confident" the episode would trigger a slate of actions, "Instead, the U.S. State Department held back human rights-related sanctions, export controls and other sensitive actions to try to limit damage to the U.S.-China relationship."

The report cited sources with direct knowledge of U.S. policy, as well as internal emails seen by Reuters.

"The delays to items on the department's 'competitive actions' calendar, a classified rolling list of steps the Biden administration has planned related to China, have alarmed some U.S. officials and revealed a divide between those in the U.S. government pushing for tougher action against China and others advocating a more restrained approach," the report said.

While the State Department publicly was expressing unhappiness over the spy balloons spotted above some of America's military installations, it also did postpone Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Beijing.

But, the report said, U.S. officials actually were pushing back against "planned actions" against China.

"Guidance from S (Secretary of State) is to push non-balloon actions to the right so we can focus on symmetric and calibrated response. We can revisit other actions in a few weeks," said an email from Rick Waters, deputy assistant secretary for China and Taiwan to staff members.

But the report said those other actions still have been to be addressed.

It is true that members of Congress say the U.S. needs open channels with Beijing, but they also said the current position "hews too closely to an earlier strategy of engagement that enabled China to extract concessions in exchange for high-level dialogues that often yielded few tangible results."

The report said Blinken largely has given responsibility for China decisions to Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

According to RedState.com, U.S. officials "held back" on any responsive actions when the Chinese spy balloon "traversed" the U.S. in February.

It reported, "In other words, instead of punishing China for its insanely provocative violation of U.S. airspace and sovereignty, Blinken had his lackeys pause major human rights and trade measures. That included already planned actions to sanction Chinese tech companies like Huawei and to combat China’s genocide of the Uyghurs."

That report charged, "It'd be a mistake to chalk all this up to sheer incompetence. The Biden administration continually operates as if it is bought and paid for by the Chicoms. From COVID to economics, the Chinese are allowed to dominate. It’s long past time for people to start asking why."

