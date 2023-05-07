RFK Jr. goes public with who he thinks was involved in JFK murder, 'cover-up'

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a bombshell claim Sunday in connection with the assassination 60 years ago of his uncle, President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy, who is now challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination, blamed the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency for the murder and "cover-up" of the tragic motorcade killing on Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas.

During a New York City radio interview with John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM's "Cats Roundtable," RFK Jr. said: "There is overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in his murder.

"I think it's beyond a reasonable doubt at this point."

"The evidence is overwhelming that the CIA was involved in the murder, and in the cover-up."

He said James Douglas' book, "JFK and the Unspeakable," collected the most evidence on the assassination, and called the CIA's denials of its role in the event a "60-year cover-up."

On Sept. 24, 1964, the U.S. government released the Warren Commission Report, featuring results of its official probe into the matter. The report came to the controversial conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald was a lone-wolf assassin, with no credible evidence of a larger conspiracy to kill the 35th president.

On its own website, the CIA features an article titled, "The Lie That Linked CIA to the Kennedy Assassination," citing the "power of disinformation" in helping perpetuate allegations of the spy agency's role in the JFK's killing.

