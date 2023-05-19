Swim champ Riley Gaines confronts Dem politician who won't 'look me in the eye'

A recent encounter between an up-and-coming conservative women's advocate and a rising "progressive" congressional star shows Democrat politicians simply aren't used to the idea of actually having to debate the "trans" agenda and the real-world effect it is having in society.

Riley Gaines, former elite collegiate swimmer turned women's advocate battling the "trans" takeover of female sports, explained in a recent interview how she tried to confront Rep. Katie Porter, California Democrat, after Porter maligned her in an appearance April 14 on Bill Maher's HBO show "Real Time with Bill Maher."

Appearing with Maher and British TV pundit Piers Morgan, Porter – who is running to succeed ailing Democrat California U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein – questioned Gaines' motives in defending women's athletes' rights. Porter used Gaines as an example of people exploiting issues to gain popularity, telling Morgan, "We talked about people ... using things to get likes and get [internet] clicks."

Morgan responded: "That's not what she's doing," to which Porter said, as if surprised, "She's not?"

TRENDING: WATCH: Satan worshiper delivers invocation at city council

But weeks later when Gaines spotted Porter on Capitol Hill and sought to answer the accusation regarding her motives, Porter fled rather than hear from the women she had defamed. The videos below show, respectively: 1) Gaines describing her encounter with Porter and the latter's "cowardice"; and 2) Porter's initial derogatory comments about Gaines on Maher's show:

🚨NEW: @Riley_Gaines_ calls out Rep. Katie Porter outside the Capitol. Rep. Porter quickly fled when Riley began to question her about comments she made about Riley's fight for women's sports being for 'clicks and likes.' "These Democrats can't even look me in the eyes..." pic.twitter.com/Y8td9SBiwl — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) May 18, 2023

Here Morgan, before interviewing Gaines, describes his on-air encounter with Porter:

Is Riley Gaines exposing the cowardice of Democrats? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (310 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The conservative writer "Bonchie" at RedState transcribes Gaines' remarks:

“We made eye contact which she very quickly acted like she was on the phone because she didn’t want to address me,” she said. “But I went up to her and I introduced myself and I said, ‘Hello, Rep. Porter. My name is Riley Gaines.’ And she looked at me and said, ‘Congrats on being a competitor.’ That’s what she said. “And I said, ‘I want to address something with you.’ She turned around and bolted. Wouldn’t even let me get a word out. The disrespect. The audacity to simply turn around and not even acknowledge or take accountability for what she said. And once she turned around, I of course, followed her. And I said, ‘This comment you made of doing this for clicks and likes, that is disingenuous and you know this. You know that’s not why I’m doing this. Yet, you chose to say that.’ “She did not respond and she continued walking away, which I think shows perfectly the cowardice of these people – to not even stand behind what you said about me. To say it to my face. That’s what I’m seeing across the board, state to state. “These Democrats, they can’t look me in the eyes and say what they, I don’t even think it’s actually what they think, to say what they’re voting – the policies they’re voting along – and tell me to my eyes they really mean that. She couldn’t do it yesterday.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Piers Morgan on real 'fairness'

In an April interview with Morgan on Sky News Australia, prior to her attempt to confront Porter in person, Gaines said, "I'm speaking for every female athlete, not just myself. I'm done competing. This isn't about me."

She said she is speaking out for her sister, for (gender-confused biological male) swimmer Lia Thomas' female teammates, and potentially some day for her own daughter. "It's much bigger than just myself." Gaines said, adding that she is not in this battle for "personal advancement" or monetary gain.

"I was supposed to be in dental school this year," she said.

"What about fairness and equality for the women, for biological females?" Morgan asked. He described Lia Thomas as "a 6-foot, 4-inch biological male who did not compete successfully against men but is now demolishing women in national championships."

"Clearly that is unfair," he said.

In a January video announcing her campaign for the Democrat nomination for U.S. Senator to replace Diane Feinstein, Porter describes herself as a "warrior":

California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy. Today, I'm proud to announce my candidacy for the U.S. Senate in 2024. pic.twitter.com/X1CSE8T12B — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) January 10, 2023

Bonchie commented on RedState: "Porter plays the role of tough girl when she’s sitting in a committee hearing with total control, but she runs away like a scared mouse the moment the target of her ire has a chance to speak back. What a surprise, right? If you can slander someone on Bill Maher’s show, you should have the ability to back it up."

Porter scored a 100-percent rating on the congressional scorecard for the pro-Democrat Human Rights Campaign, the most powerful LGBT activist pressure group on Capital Hill. HRC supports all aspects of the "transgender" agenda.

Last month, not a single Democrat voted with the Republican House majority to help pass the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act," which surely will be on next year's HRC scorecard. The bill would "prohibit athletic programs and activities that receive taxpayer funds to 'permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls,'" Federalist reported. The legislation passed on a party-line vote but, if it were to make it through the Democrat-run Senate, faces a sure veto from President Biden, the most radically pro-trans president in history.

Gaines, a spokeswoman for Independent Women's Forum, is also a rising star in Congress, where she recently testified about how one college official said he was OK with men going into women's locker rooms, calling them "unisex":

The response from @Riley_Gaines_'s father (sitting behind her) is all you need to know about how ABSURD it is that any female athlete at any age would be forced to change in front of a biological male. https://t.co/9uJiE57xlx — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) May 18, 2023

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids' days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they're not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today's "public" (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America's children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child's transgender "transition." In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to "catastrophic climate change." Another lie. But it's all classic Marxism/communism, with even the "3 R's" – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with "woke," "1984"-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today's U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America's public school system." Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!