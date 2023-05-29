Rising star in racing slams critics who bashed her swimsuit posts on social media

(FOX NEWS) -- Lindsay Brewer is one of the most popular race car drivers on social media, boasting more than 2.1 million followers on Instagram and over 629,000 on TikTok.

Brewer is currently racing in USF Pro Championships 2000 with a dream to eventually get to IndyCar. But even before she stepped onto the Indy track, she told The Daily Mail in an interview published Sunday that she’s already been hearing negativity from race car drivers about her social media activity.

The 26-year-old driver said she reached out to other female professional drivers and was surprised to hear some of the advice they shared with her.

