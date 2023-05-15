Roger Ailes' widow torches Murdochs for 'wreaking havoc' on Fox News

The widow of Roger Ailes, the longtime chief of Fox News, on Monday memorialized her late husband by blasting the Murdochs for wreaking "havoc" on the network.

Ailes led Fox for many years, making it into a ratings juggernaut.

On Monday, Elizabeth Ailes took to social media to say, to him, "happy heavenly birthday."

Then she mocked Rupert Murdoch and his family, claiming they drove the company "to ruin," according to Mediaite.

Happy Heavenly Birthday Roger Ailes. It took you 20 years to build Fox News into the powerhouse that it was and only 6 years for the Murdochs to wreak havoc. Rupert thought he could do your job. What a joke. He has the checkbook but could never come close to your genius. RIP. pic.twitter.com/UqQHhS5Uvz — ELIZABETH AILES (@ELIZABETH_AILES) May 15, 2023

Mediaite explained, "Throughout his time as the chief of Fox News, Ailes was seen as a powerful figure whose influence shaped the political landscape and the modern format of cable news television. He was ousted from Fox in 2016 as Gretchen Carlson, Megyn Kelly and other women at the network came forth and accused him of sexual harassment. He passed away about a year later."

While the network has maintained a perspective that mostly recognizes the conservative viewpoints that exist across America – unlike other networks – it has shifted considerably in recent years. Its latest move was to cancel Tucker Carlson's program, and he now is launching anew on Twitter, while accusing the company of breach of contract.

