Ruff life: Man tries to convince officer his DOG was driving

A driver in Colorado has been detained after he tried to convince an officer his DOG was driving his vehicle, which was clocked at 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The details come from a report in the Denver Gazette, which said when the vehicle was clocked, and the driver pulled over, the officer was approaching and he saw "the driver attempted to switch seats with his dog, who was in the passenger seat."

The report described how the officer watched the driver make the "bizarre move."

The traffic stop happened in downtown Springfield.

According to the report, "The driver then exited from the passenger side of the vehicle and made the claim that he wasn't driving, showing 'clear signs of intoxication' while doing so," the report said.

When asked about drinking and driving, the driver bolted, trying to leave his car, his dog and the officer behind, but only got about 20 yards before he was detained.

Authorities explained in custody, the man was found to have two active warrants for his arrest.

"It's also worth noting that the man claims he was attempting to drive from Las Animas to Pueblo at the time of the incident, though he ended up getting lost when traveling southwest instead of west," the report said.

He faces charges of driving under the influence, driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20 to 24 over, and resisting arrest.

