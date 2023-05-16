Satanic ritual? Exorcist, cops called after decapitated animals dumped at pregnancy clinic

(FAITHWIRE) -- The leader of a crisis pregnancy center in Orlando, Florida, believes his clinic was the victim of a potential Satanic ritual attack last Wednesday after his staff discovered three decapitated animals — including a small lamb — on the property.
Bob Perron, executive director of JMJ Pregnancy Center, told CBN’s Faithwire the animal carcasses were purportedly dumped in front of the clinic sometime during the day Wednesday.
“I would call it some kind of ritualistic attack,” Perron said, noting he was stunned when a staff member saw the animals. “My first reaction was like, ‘Quit messing around. What are you talking about?'”