Satanic ritual? Exorcist, cops called after decapitated animals dumped at pregnancy clinic

(FAITHWIRE) -- The leader of a crisis pregnancy center in Orlando, Florida, believes his clinic was the victim of a potential Satanic ritual attack last Wednesday after his staff discovered three decapitated animals — including a small lamb — on the property.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Bob Perron, executive director of JMJ Pregnancy Center, told CBN’s Faithwire the animal carcasses were purportedly dumped in front of the clinic sometime during the day Wednesday.

TRENDING: Time has run out for 'forecasts of climate apocalypse'

“I would call it some kind of ritualistic attack,” Perron said, noting he was stunned when a staff member saw the animals. “My first reaction was like, ‘Quit messing around. What are you talking about?'”

Read the full story ›