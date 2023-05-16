A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Satanic ritual? Exorcist, cops called after decapitated animals dumped at pregnancy clinic

'We realized right away this was not normal. This was obviously intentional'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 15, 2023 at 9:29pm
Rosalinda Celentano portrays Satan the devil in 2004's 'The Passion of the Christ.'

Rosalinda Celentano portrays Satan the devil in 2004's 'The Passion of the Christ.'

(FAITHWIRE) -- The leader of a crisis pregnancy center in Orlando, Florida, believes his clinic was the victim of a potential Satanic ritual attack last Wednesday after his staff discovered three decapitated animals — including a small lamb — on the property.

Bob Perron, executive director of JMJ Pregnancy Center, told CBN’s Faithwire the animal carcasses were purportedly dumped in front of the clinic sometime during the day Wednesday.

“I would call it some kind of ritualistic attack,” Perron said, noting he was stunned when a staff member saw the animals. “My first reaction was like, ‘Quit messing around. What are you talking about?'”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Satanic ritual? Exorcist, cops called after decapitated animals dumped at pregnancy clinic
