School demands $11,000 for access to public records about locker room fiasco

When a school in Wisconsin allowed a fiasco to develop in its shower rooms – an adult male allegedly showered nude with several young girls – the situation was bad.

But it got worse when the district demanded $11,000 from those seeking access to public records about the situation.

It is the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty that wanted the records.

It said the case involved "an adult biological male" who "showered naked with four freshman girls."

TRENDING: 'Psychopathic and narcissistic tendencies': Study blows lid off leftists

It requested information about the school's locker room policy and related documents, only to face the demand for $11,000 in payments.

"While schools may charge some small fees known as 'location costs' (and many schools waive these fees), the district is illegally charging exorbitant fees as a way to hide public records," WILL reported.

WILL lawyer Dan Lennington said, "The law demands more, and the district’s embrace of secrecy is an embarrassment. Students, parents, and taxpayers deserve transparency and accountability."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Should schools charge parents for access to public records? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (21 Votes)

Reports documented that after the man allegedly was allowed to violate the privacy rights of four young female students, WILL wrote to the Sun Prairie Area School District charging the school failed to adequately address the violation.

It sought the school's records.

The letter explained four Sun Prairie East High School freshmen girls were disturbed when the "undressed" man, 18, got into the shower with the girls.

Fox News Digital said it had an email from the principal that admitted an incident occurred.

But the school said no information was being released without the payment, which would include $934 hourly rate for officials to start gathering the documents.

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!