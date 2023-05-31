A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

School district at center of sex-assault scandal ordered to turn over internal records

15-year-old 'gender fluid' male student has admitted harming two girls

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 31, 2023 at 12:21pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler (Video screenshot)

Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler (Video screenshot)

By Reagan Reese
Daily Caller News Foundation

A circuit court judge ordered Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia Tuesday to give its review of an internal investigation into two student sexual assaults in 2021 to the state Attorney General, according to the Washington Post.

The school board had previously voted 6-3 in February to not hand over the report, citing “attorney-client privileged communications,” including that the report had information on students that is protected under FERPA, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act which protects children’s private information, according to the Washington Post. In March, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares filed a subpoena for the report which now must be turned over in the next week following the judge’s ruling.

TRENDING: WATCH: 'You're a piece of sh**': AOC faces heckles, harsh questions at rowdy town hall

“We appreciate the Court’s time and attention to this matter, but due to the ongoing case, we cannot comment further,” Miyares Spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

In April, a Virginia special grand jury concluded that the district had “dropped the ball” on student safety following the sexual assaults that occurred in 2021 and involved several students. The report found that the school district did not alert the community of the sexual assaults because of student privacy concerns.

A 15-year-old male student, claiming to be “gender fluid,” came forward and admitted to sexually assaulting two female students at two different schools within the district, according to the special grand jury for the investigation into Loudoun County Public Schools.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Are educators in Loudoun County more interested in protecting disgusting perverts than the vast majority of students?

As a result of the special grand jury’s report, Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler and Loudoun County Public Schools Public Information Officer Wayde Byard were indicted on several charges. Since the report’s release, parents have demanded that Loudoun County School Board members resign.

“Releasing the report to the Attorney General’s office is the next step towards resolving this situation and holding the right parties responsible for what transpired,” Denise Corbo, a Loudoun County School Board member, told the Washington Post. “It is my hope that the end goal of these proceedings will be continued changes in policy, transparency and communication in order to prevent situations like this from occurring in the future in our schools.”

Loudoun County Public Schools did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Religious employees win big settlement over vaccine mandate
School district at center of sex-assault scandal ordered to turn over internal records
'Border Recon' members witness crimes at open southern border
WATCH: James Comey makes 'nutty' claim about FBI and Republicans
Border Patrol chief to retire amid surge in illegal immigration
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×