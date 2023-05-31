A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Schoolteacher, new mom found murdered at home near her wailing infant

'I heard a very loud, screechy scream. That scream stays in my head'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 30, 2023 at 9:19pm
Amanda Hicks (Facebook)

Amanda Hicks (Facebook)

(FOX NEWS) -- A Florida teacher and new mother was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend in a suspected murder-suicide while her infant daughter was at home, police said.

The bodies of Amanda Hicks, 26, and her boyfriend, whose identity hasn't been released, were discovered Saturday morning at the Peacock Run Apartments in Port St. Lucie, about two hours north of Miami.

"It appears at this time an adult female was killed by an adult male who then took his own life," according to a Port St. Lucie Police Department news release, which did not disclose the cause of death.

