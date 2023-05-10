A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Scientist says he's solved the Bermuda Triangle mystery, just like that

Proffers reason for ship and plane disappearances

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 10, 2023 at 7:19pm
(POPULAR MECHANICS) -- Pick any one of the more than 50 ships or 20 planes that have disappeared in the Bermuda Triangle in the last century. Each one has a story without an ending, leading to a litany of conspiracy theories about the disappearances in the area, marked roughly by Florida, Bermuda, and the Greater Antilles.

Australian scientist Karl Kruszelnicki, along with the United States’ own National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), don’t subscribe to the Bermuda Triangle’s supernatural reputation. Both have been saying for years that there’s really no Bermuda Triangle mystery. In fact, the loss and disappearance of ships and planes is a mere fact of probabilities.

“There is no evidence that mysterious disappearances occur with any greater frequency in the Bermuda Triangle than in any other large, well-traveled area of the ocean,” NOAA wrote in 2010.

Read the full story ›

