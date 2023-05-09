This is the SECOND time Biden has interfered in probe of his family

With all the talk about the Biden administration interfering in an investigation of his family, you may be having déjà vu.

It was 2018 when a former federal prosecutor brought forward a bribery allegation involving Joe Biden and an unnamed foreign national – two full years before charges were brought up by a whistleblower now spilling the beans to the House Oversight Committee.

Interestingly, they both involve Biden, his son Hunter and Ukraine. They both involve his son's time working business deals in Ukraine, the place his father, the vice president of the United States, considered one of his playgrounds.

Do you remember the first one?

It went something like this.

"Investigators in Ukraine have launched a probe into former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden over allegations that he pressured Ukrainian officials to fire the country's top prosecutor in 2016, according to a report. The Ukrainian probe was launched in response to a court order, after the ousted prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, made an appeal for action in the matter, Shokin's attorney, Oleksandr Teleshetsky, told The Washington Post," Fox News reported.

"They need to investigate this. They have no other alternative," Teleshetsky told the Post. "They are required to do this by the decision of the court. If they don't, then they violate a whole string of procedural norms."

Shokin had objected to his removal, claiming Biden pushed for his firing because the prosecutor tried to investigate Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian gas company where Hunter was a highly paid board member, reportedly receiving $83,000 per month.

In a now-infamous video from a Council on Foreign Relations event in 2018, Biden brags about using his influence to get Shokin fired, including threatening to call back a $1 billion loan from the U.S. government to Ukraine if the firing didn't happen.

"I said, 'You're not getting the billion.' I'm going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: 'I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money,'" Biden says in the video, referring to a conversation with then-Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko.

"Well, son of a b––, he got fired," Biden adds. "And they put in place someone who was solid at the time." Here's the video from C-Span.

President Trump asked Ukraine's current president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to launch an investigation into the Bidens regarding their dealings in the country – a request House Democrats said amounted to a "quid pro quo" arrangement, alleging that Trump had threatened to withhold U.S. aid if Ukraine did not comply.

The House Democrats' allegations became the basis of their impeachment of Trump, on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in a party-line vote Dec. 18, 2019. But the Senate ultimately acquitted the president.

Once again, it was "all Trump's fault." Democrats can say anything they want, whenever they want, even the most uncouth things, like Biden did. But Trump's call with Zelensky was the only trigger they needed to blame the president.

This time it's a little different. In June 2020, Bud Cummins, a former federal prosecutor, came forward to the FBI with similar bribery accusations regarding Joe Biden as he had made to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoff Berman back on Oct. 4, 2018, according to interviews and documents obtained by John Solomon's Just the News. Cummins is a Democrat. He wrote Berman an email claiming to have evidence Biden "exercised influence to protect" son Hunter's Ukrainian employers in exchange for payments to both father and son as well as Hunter's friend and business partner Devon Archer.

As it turns out, Cummins claimed that Yuriy Lutsenko, the former minister of internal affairs of Ukraine, wanted to come to the U.S. to meet with him and give Berman the goods. He had two anonymous witnesses to back up the allegations.

"I can't really imagine a legitimate reason for the DOJ not to follow up on an offer like that," says Cummins. "I felt like it was stonewalled. It doesn't make much sense to investigate the guy who brings you the allegation rather than the allegation." It was "perverse that you report an allegation of a pretty serious crime and they don't investigate [it], but they were investigating you."

Now, finally, Republican senators and House members are on Biden's slippery trail. They think they've finally got him. He's boxed in. As Sen. Charles Grassley said: "What we don't know is what, if anything, the FBI has done to verify these claims or investigate further. The FBI's recent history of botching politically charged investigations demands close congressional oversight."

They're finally on it. Let's hope the truth wins out at last.

