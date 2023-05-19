A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Seized Russian superyacht racking up $112,000 in bills per month

Skeleton crew spends their time play video games

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 19, 2023 at 5:36pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Today in "efficiency of sanctions against Russia" news, $120 million superyacht Alfa Nero has become abandoned in Falmouth Harbour, Antigua, leaving its crew to do nothing but sit around all day playing Call of Duty.

That's actually the story with the yacht as it stands today, according to Bloomberg. The outlet writes that the "bored crew" has nothing to do since "no passengers come aboard" the 267 foot yacht anymore.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The yacht, which is equipped with an infinity pool and helipad, has been taken over by the skeleton crew that remains, according to the report.

TRENDING: John Brennan: Enemy of the People

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Court documents confirm FBI abused surveillance tool 300,000 times
Even LGBT activists torching Anheuser-Busch now
El Salvador sends 5,000 soldiers to surround town after police killing
African leaders initiate 'peace mission' with Putin, Zelenskyy
Seized Russian superyacht racking up $112,000 in bills per month
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×