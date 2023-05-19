Seized Russian superyacht racking up $112,000 in bills per month

(ZEROHEDGE) – Today in "efficiency of sanctions against Russia" news, $120 million superyacht Alfa Nero has become abandoned in Falmouth Harbour, Antigua, leaving its crew to do nothing but sit around all day playing Call of Duty.

That's actually the story with the yacht as it stands today, according to Bloomberg. The outlet writes that the "bored crew" has nothing to do since "no passengers come aboard" the 267 foot yacht anymore.

The yacht, which is equipped with an infinity pool and helipad, has been taken over by the skeleton crew that remains, according to the report.

