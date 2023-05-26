Seizures of illicit party drug ketamine skyrocket 349% across United States

(STUDY FINDS) – Seizures of the illicit party drug ketamine have skyrocketed by 349 percent in the United States over the last five years, new research reveals. This significant increase has sparked alarm over the potential dangers tied to the escalating recreational use of this illegal substance, initially designed for use as a horse tranquilizer.

The study by a team in New York indicates that the overall weight of ketamine seized in the U.S. escalated from 127 pounds in 2017 to roughly 1,550 pounds in 2022, marking an increase of over 1,100 percent. The hallucinogenic effects of ketamine have enhanced its popularity among teenagers and young adults frequenting dance clubs and raves. American users often refer to it by names such as Kit Kat, Cat Valium, Jet K, Purple, Special K, Vitamin K, or Super Acid.

The NYU Grossman School of Medicine and the National Drug Early Warning System (NDEWS) at the University of Florida spearheaded the research. They observed this massive rise in seizures by drug enforcement agents from 2017 to 2022.

