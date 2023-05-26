A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthCONTROLLING THE SUBSTANCE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Seizures of illicit party drug ketamine skyrocket 349% across United States

Initially designed for use as horse tranquilizer

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 26, 2023 at 3:28pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) – Seizures of the illicit party drug ketamine have skyrocketed by 349 percent in the United States over the last five years, new research reveals. This significant increase has sparked alarm over the potential dangers tied to the escalating recreational use of this illegal substance, initially designed for use as a horse tranquilizer.

The study by a team in New York indicates that the overall weight of ketamine seized in the U.S. escalated from 127 pounds in 2017 to roughly 1,550 pounds in 2022, marking an increase of over 1,100 percent. The hallucinogenic effects of ketamine have enhanced its popularity among teenagers and young adults frequenting dance clubs and raves. American users often refer to it by names such as Kit Kat, Cat Valium, Jet K, Purple, Special K, Vitamin K, or Super Acid.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The NYU Grossman School of Medicine and the National Drug Early Warning System (NDEWS) at the University of Florida spearheaded the research. They observed this massive rise in seizures by drug enforcement agents from 2017 to 2022.

TRENDING: 'Dislikes people of color, gays': Whoopi Goldberg rants against DeSantis

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Mexico deploys thousands of troops as Popocatépetl volcano rumbles
Seizures of illicit party drug ketamine skyrocket 349% across United States
Report: Antibiotic-resistant bugs will kill as many as cancer by 2050
U.N. report: Up to 500,000 killed by fake medicines in sub-Saharan Africa
High-tech implant helps paralyzed man walk naturally again
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×